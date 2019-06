- The Orlando Police Department has made an arrest in the February death of a 9-year-old girl.

Officers said they found Tayanah Jean Paul unresponsive inside her apartment at The Villages on Millenia Apartments on Millenia Blvd. when they arrived at the complex just after 10 p.m on Feb 27. First responders rushed the girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office has now ruled this case as a homicide. Few other details were released; however, on Friday, an arrest warrant was obtained for Bertholet Fify, Tayanah's uncle.

Fify, 55, was booked into the Orange County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 35 News for updates.