- An elderly Florida man died after suffering a medical episode while driving in Seminole County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), 83-year-old Hugh Maloy was driving on Red Bug Lake Road this morning when he suffered a medical episode and traveled into the intersection of Tuskawillia Road. He then traveled onto the westbound lanes of Red Bug Lake Road.

They said that during this, Maloy's vehicle sideswiped the left side of another vehicle traveling on Red Bug Lake Road. Maloy eventually left the roadway and traveled into a parking lot, striking a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

Maloy reportedly suffered fatal injuries.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.