73-year-old elderly man missing from Altamonte Springs

- An elderly man is missing from Altamonte Springs, police report.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department says that on Thursday, officers responded to the Lakewood Park Condominiums off of Forestway Circle in reference to missing person, John Williams Adams.

They say that Adams was last seen on Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m. leaving the Lakewood Park Condominiums on foot. He has a diminished mental capacity and is considered endangered.

Adams is reported to be about 5'08" tall, 125 pounds in weight, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved two-toned shirt, blue jeans, a white cowboy hat, and he was carrying a duffle bag.

If anyone has any information concerning Adams' whereabouts, please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or dial 911.