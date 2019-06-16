President Donald J. Trump said on Saturday that his campaign is doing great in the polls, despite taking on the greatest presidential harassment of all time.

President Trump will be in Orlando on Tuesday to announce his re-election bid at the Amway Center. He claims that over 74,000 requests have come in to attend the event, even though the venue only holds 20,000.

The President tweeted about the event again on Saturday, stating that "despite the greatest presidential harassment of all time by people that are very dishonest and want to destroy our country, we are doing great in the polls, even better than in 2016."