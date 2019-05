- Technology enthusiasts, politicians and entrepreneurs all gathering in Orange county at the Connect X technology conference at the Hyatt Regency on International Drive.

The big talk at the conference is 5G (fifth-generation wireless) technology. Industry experts say 5G technology is readily available, but the problem is the rollout across America. Many communities are balking at the opportunity to go high-tech, saying they are concerned about the aesthetics of the antennas needed to send those super fast signals.

Orlando’s mayor says he wants to make it easier for permitting those new antennas. Mayor Buddy Dyer wants Orlando to be a 5G city -- fully connected and ready for the future. The mayor says, with the number of visitors to the city and current residents, the need for 5G technology is already upon us, and we will only fall further behind if we don’t act now.