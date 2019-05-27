< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 5 puppies stolen from home, leaving owners distraught fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=5 puppies stolen from home, leaving owners distraught&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/5-puppies-stolen-from-home-leaving-owners-distraught" data-title="5 puppies stolen from home, leaving owners distraught" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/5-puppies-stolen-from-home-leaving-owners-distraught" addthis:title="5 puppies stolen from home, leaving owners distraught"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409236332.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409236332");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409236332-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409236332-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/IMG_2673_1559000311179_7317007_ver1.0_640_360.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409236332-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/IMG_2673_1559000311179_7317007_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409236332-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="IMG_2673_1559000311179.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/stolen-puppies-ormond-beach_1559000311241_7317008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409236332-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="stolen-puppies-ormond-beach_1559000311241.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409236332-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img By Danielle Lama, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted May 27 2019 07:41PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-409236332" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A couple is devastated after five precious puppies were stolen from an Ormond Beach home on Sunday.</p> <p>"It's just heartbreaking that somebody could do this," said owner Stephanie Keenan. "We first realized that our bedroom door was kicked in, the lock was broken."</p> <p>Keenan and her boyfriend came home to find tools missing and the pups were gone. The couple says they are doing some work on their home, and it is believed that the suspect, or suspects, were able to get through a wood panel and into the living room. </p> <p>A small pen where the puppies were kept now sits empty. Their mother, Snowflake, was left behind at the house. </p> <p>"She's devastated. She's depressed. She's erratic. She's been going through the whole house looking for them, looking under couches, looking under shelves," Keenan explained. </p> <p>The Yorkie-Chihuahua mixes are only three weeks old and had not been weaned from Snowflake. </p> <p>"They need mom, and I'm scared that they're not going to survive, and it hurts," she said.</p> <p>The couple has been in touch with shelters and pet stores. Keenan is begging the person who took her pooches to return them, no questions asked. </p> <p>"There will be no ill will. Just bring the puppies back. Mom is freaking out. I'm freaking out, just bring them back please."</p> <p>The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating, she said. FHP searching for black SUV in hit-and-run on OBT
Posted May 27 2019 09:16PM EDT
Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for the driver of a black Chevy SUV, which they said struck and killed a pedestrian early Monday on Orange Blossom Trail.
A was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident , according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The deceased has not been identified, but troopers said the victim is a 62-year-old woman from Orlando. She crossing OBT just north of 40th street around 1 a.m., when she was hit, according to FHP Lt. Kim Montes. 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being hit while crossing road in Ormond Beach
Posted May 27 2019 08:44PM EDT
The Ormond Beach Police Department is investigating after two pedestrians were struck while crossing near the intersection of West Granada Boulevard and Seminole Drive. One of those pedestrians died from injuries.
Officers responded to the Trails Shopping Center around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, following reports of a crash involving three vehicles and the two pedestrians -- a man and a woman.
Investigators said the two were crossing in a designated crosswalk. Witnesses stated that an eastbound Chevrolet SUV sideswiped a black Nissan four-door and then struck the two pedestrians. Another Chevrolet SUV sustained damage from the crash. Woman recovering after alligator attack in Florida pond
Posted May 27 2019 08:33PM EDT
A 26-year-old Florida woman is recovering after being attacked by an alligator while wading in a pond.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say Nichole A. Tillman or Melbourne was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, which weren't thought to be life-threatening.
Florida Today reports trapper Frank Robb was contracted by the wildlife agency to remove the 8-foot (2.4-meter) gator from the pond. Another Chevrolet SUV sustained damage from the crash. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/woman-recovering-after-alligator-attack-in-florida-pond-1" title="Woman recovering after alligator attack in Florida pond" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/Woman_bitten_by_alligator_0_7313862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/Woman_bitten_by_alligator_0_7313862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/Woman_bitten_by_alligator_0_7313862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/Woman_bitten_by_alligator_0_7313862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/Woman_bitten_by_alligator_0_7313862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman recovering after alligator attack in Florida pond</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 08:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 26-year-old Florida woman is recovering after being attacked by an alligator while wading in a pond.</p><p>Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say Nichole A. 