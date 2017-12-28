430 pounds of marijuana found after responding to a stolen vehicle

- The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that 430 pounds of marijuana, $43,000 in cash, and a stolen handgun were located with four suspects after responding to a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say that on Wednesday, December 26th, deputies responded to Jackman BLVD in Winter Park in reference to a call from Onstar stating that a vehicle was stolen.

Upon arrival, deputies say that they located the stolen vehicle backed into the driveway with a male in the driver seat trying to start the vehicle. The occupant was identified as Michael Strozewski. Two other males were also located standing outside the stolen vehicle. They were identified as Angelo Sueque and Craig Hillman.

All three males were reportedly taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff's office went on to say that deputies then did a search of the backyard of the residence for any outstanding subjects. Deputies say a male in the kitchen area of the residence through a rear window. They reportedly ordered him to stay where he was, but the male ran out the house through a side garage door. The man, identified as Kadin Baskin, was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

The post also says that deputies conducted a search of the stolen vehicle and located about 50 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

Due to the amount of marijuana found, the sheriff's office says that City-County Investigative Bureau (CCIB) agents had to respond to the scene as well. They executed a search warrant for the residence and recovered an additional 380 pounds of marijuana -- totally 430 pounds if you include what was found in the vehicle. They also found $43,000 in cash and a stolen handgun. Agents estimate that the marijuana was worth $1.2 million in street value.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said that he is "extremely proud of the members of our organization for their commitment to eradicate illegal drugs throughout Seminole County. This is the second time in the past several weeks that we were able to successfully remove large quantities of illegal drugs from our streets. The diligence of the members of the SCSO patrolling our neighborhoods, combined with collaboration from our City/County Investigative Bureau, resulted in these arrests and seizures. As we know, there is a direct correlation between the illegal drug trade and a wide variety of criminal activity. Our community is safer as a result of their efforts."

See the Facebook post below.