Jose Garcia carried a drawstring backpack full of used syringes as he walked into the converted shipping container that serves as the base for Florida’s only hypodermic needle exchange program.

The 57-year-old carefully counted as he dropped 115 syringes one-by-one into a locked biohazard bin brimming with hundreds of other used needles.

Garcia said the University of Miami pilot program protects drug users like him by allowing users to exchange used syringes for clean ones in order to avoid the transmission of HIV, hepatitis C and other blood-borne diseases. “Too many kids” re-use discarded needles found on the streets, he said. Called the IDEA Exchange, the program also conducts HIV screening, provides the opioid-overdose antidote Narcan and steers willing addicts to rehabilitation and social services.