Anyone with information about these suspects or their vehicle is urged to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-248-1777. You can also email Detective Sgt. McDaniel at kmcdaniel@vcso.us. For a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or submit tips online at their website.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Jose Garcia carried a drawstring backpack full of used syringes as he walked into the converted shipping container that serves as the base for Florida’s only hypodermic needle exchange program.
The 57-year-old carefully counted as he dropped 115 syringes one-by-one into a locked biohazard bin brimming with hundreds of other used needles.
Garcia said the University of Miami pilot program protects drug users like him by allowing users to exchange used syringes for clean ones in order to avoid the transmission of HIV, hepatitis C and other blood-borne diseases. “Too many kids” re-use discarded needles found on the streets, he said. Called the IDEA Exchange, the program also conducts HIV screening, provides the opioid-overdose antidote Narcan and steers willing addicts to rehabilitation and social services.
Starting July 1, workers will have to resist the urge to pull out an e-cigarette in most workplaces.
Florida's Clean Indoor Air Act (FCIAA) will be updated to prohibit the use of e-cigarettes, or "vaping," anywhere smoking is already prohibited.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking beyond military benefits as he continues to pitch Florida to house the command headquarters of President Donald Trump's proposed Space Force military branch.
DeSantis envisions Space Force as another cog in renewed growth of the iconic space industry around Cape Canaveral, which has seen a slow resurgence as private companies --- spurred by a space race among billionaires --- look to reduce costs by manufacturing launch vehicles close to the pads.
