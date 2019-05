- Authorities in Volusia County say four of five puppies that were stolen from an Ormond Beach home on Sunday have been recovered, and two men have been arrested in the case.

"It's just heartbreaking that somebody could do this," said owner Stephanie Keenan in an interview with FOX 35 earlier this week. "We first realized that our bedroom door was kicked in, the lock was broken."

Keenan and her boyfriend came home to find tools missing and the pups were gone. The couple says they are doing some work on their home, and it is believed that the suspect, or suspects, were able to get through a wood panel and into the living room.

The puppies' mother, Snowflake, was left behind at the house. Kennan said she has been acting erratic and appeared to be depressed during their absence. The Yorkie-Chihuahua mixes are only three weeks old and had not been weaned from Snowflake.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating.