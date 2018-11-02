3rd arrest made in Holly Hill kidnapping, car thefts

- The Holly Hill Police Department says they have apprehended one of two men who were being sought after a baby was kidnapped on Wednesday but later returned to her mother.

Kyle Antonelli, 30, was taken into custody on Friday. Investigators on Thursday released video of one of the suspect's in an orange shirt. They say he stole a GMC Yukon from a wrecker service lot, shortly before a baby was kidnapped by another suspect, who took off in a white Lancer. Workers at Arrow Wrecker called 911.

Police arrested the child's babysitter, Sarah Ordonez, and another woman, Jade Zatalava, for kidnapping. Police said the two women were at the tow yard with two men. While Ordonez was in the office, investigators say the other three took off in two different vehicles -- one car contained a nearly six-month-old baby girl.

Zatalava on Thursday appeared before a judge and was held on no bond, but Ordonez bonded out.

Police recovered the vehicles and the baby was safely returned to her mother. Investigators said they are still trying to find out what the babysitter was trying to do.

Authorities are searching for a second man in this case. Anyone with information on the two men should call the Holly Hill Police Dept.