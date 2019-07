- A Central Florida dog rescue group has recovered dozens of dogs from a breeder in Georgia.

Michele Wacker, who runs the group Poodle & Pooch Rescue, said they needed a lot of "TLC."

"We find that - typical, we see it all the time - are leg issues, mammary tumors, dogs with infections, coccidia, parasites, bladder stones," Wacker said.

So far they've only brought back 30. She says they plan to make more trips across state lines to collect the rest, many of whom will need thousands of dollars of medical care and most of whom are seeing the outside world for the first time.

"Some of these dogs don't even know how to walk through a door. They've never done that before so there's a lot of things that seem usual for us, but they're unusual for them," Wacker said.

They say after they get the care they need, the dogs will be healthy and happy and ready for loving, forever homes. Wacker said anyone who wants to adopt or foster a pet, or just make a donation, should contact Poodle & Pooch Rescue.