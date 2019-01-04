3, including child, hospitalized after crash with tanker

- Three people, including a toddler, were rushed to the hospital Friday after a crash with a water tanker.

The crash happened Friday evening on E Colonial Drive near Gloucester Street. The driver of a water truck said he was leaving a lot and turning left, when an SUV rammed into the side of the tanker, and passed completely through its underside.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two seniors and a toddler were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and Arnold Palmer.Colonial Drive going Eastbound was blocked off to traffic for several hours.