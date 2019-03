- Three people are dead after a fiery crash in Poinciana Tuesday night.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a red sports car was speeding when it crossed the center line and collided with another car head-on.

Sheriff Grady Judd called the crash "absolutely horrific."

"The sports car was the smaller car but the force appears to be so great that it redirected the larger car on its side and off into a ditch. The red car caught fire."

The Sheriff said a deputy patrolling the area saw the sports car speeding down the road and was in pursuit when he rounded the corner and saw the fatal crash. The deputy pulled the driver out of the sports car which was engulfed in flames. He started CPR, but it was too late.

The sports car driver has been identified as 19-year-old Emmanuel Semedo.

The names of the others involved could be released on Wednesday. Check back for details.