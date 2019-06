- Three suspects are in custody and a fourth is at large, following a police chase that began Friday night on U.S. 27 in Haines City, according to the Haines City Police Department.

Darius Anderson, 21, and Vaschon Walker, Jr., 18, of Orlando and Courtney Blake Jr., 23, of Deltona are all currently in custody.

Deaundre Ware, 24, remains at large and faces numerous charges, including grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing to elude, battery and resisting arrest.

The Haines City Police Department was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol in the arrests.

According to the police department, officers recognized a 2019 Toyota Camry that was stolen from the Orlando area and began to pursue it southbound on U.S. 27. While trying to stop the vehicle, the suspects made a sudden U-turn and started heading north.

An officer was able to successfully use the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) to stop the car around ChampionsGate near Osceola County.

The four suspects then fled on foot.

During the foot pursuit, Anderson, Walker, and Blake were all caught and arrested. Ware, who has a violent criminal history, could not be found.

Anyone with any information on Ware's whereabouts is asked to contact the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS).