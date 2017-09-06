Where to find sandbags for Hurricane Irma

- Need to collect sandbags before Hurricane Irma hits? We've got all the locations across Central Florida.

Brevard County: Four locations will open for distribution starting Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each vehicle can obtain up to 10 free sandbags.

Chain of Lakes Park, 2300 Truman Scarborough Way, Titusville

Mitchell Ellington Park, 575 Hall Road, Merritt Island

Calvary Chapel Church, 2852 Fellowship Place, Viera

Max K. Rhodes Park, 3410 Flanagan Avenue, West Melbourne

City of Melbourne: Sandbags will be available for City of Melbourne Residents September 7-8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Club 52/Greyhound Park, 1100 N. Wickham Road. Residents are allowed to have up to 10 filled sandbags per vehicles. You must show proof that you reside within the city limits of Melbourne.

City of Palm Coast: City of Palm Coast has sand and sandbags available for residents at several locations. Residents should bring their own shovels and be prepared to fill the bags.

A self-service sand station and sandbags are available during daylight hours at Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast.

In addition, empty sandbags (but no sand) are available during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at:

Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave., Palm Coast

Palm Coast Utility Department, 2 Utility Drive, Palm Coast

Then, those empty sandbags can be filled at these three additional self-service sand stations:

Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast

Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Blvd., Palm Coast

Once sandbag supplies are exhausted, please consider using plastic garbage bags to make your own sandbags.

Lake County: Sandbags will be made available at five Lake County locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Residents must bring their own shovels and are allowed to take 20 bags of sand per household per 24-hour period. No tools will be provided at sand deployment sites and citizens are responsible for filling their own sandbags.

Fire Station 10, 23023 State Road 40, Astor

Fire Station 14, 42700 State Road 19, Altoona

Fire Station 39, 31431 Walton Heath Ave., Sorrento

Fire Station 110, 6234 County Road 561, Clermont

Solid Waste Residential Convenience Center, 1200 Jackson St., Lady Lake

Marion County: Sandbags will be made available at multiple locations throughout the county. Sand, bags and shovels will be provided free of charge, but they are self-serve. The limit is 10 sandbags per resident. All of these locations are from 8 a.m. to dark.

MCSO District Offices:

North Multi District Office - 8311 N Hwy 441 Ocala, FL 34479

South Multi District Office - 3260 SE 80th Street Ocala, Fl 34480

Forest District Office - 16000 E. Hwy 40 Silver Springs FL, 34488

Dunnellon District Office - 19995 SW 86th St. Unit 3 Dunnellon, FL 34433

City of Ocala:

Sandbag Station 1: Along Watula Avenue in Tuscawilla Park behind the Reilly Arts Center

Sandbag Station 2: At the corner of State Road 40 and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., just east of the Hampton Center.

Osceola County: Help will be available at all locations for those unable to fill the bags themselves. These locations are open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Road & Bridge Department 3850 Old Canoe Creek Road in Saint Cloud, 34769

Road & Bridge Department 1698 S. Hoagland Boulevard in Kissimmee, 34741

Poinciana Library 101 N. Doverplum Avenue in Poinciana, 34758

Osceola Heritage Park 1 Heritage Park Way in Kissimmee, 34744

Archie Gordon Memorial Park (BVLD) 420 Buenaventura Boulevard in Kissimmee, 34743

Kenansville Community Center 1178 S. Canoe Creek Road in Kenansville, 34739

Holopaw Community Center 8801 Community Center Road in Holopaw, 34773

Celebration Library 305 Campus Street in Celebration 34747

There is a 25-bag limit per household.

Kissimmee Residents: The corner of Mabbette Street & Alaska Avenue (across from the YMCA). To access the site, residents must enter and follow signage from MLK Boulevard near the intersection of Thacker Avenue.

Up to 12 bags per household, with photo ID required -- City of Kissimmee residents only please.

St. Cloud Residents: Up to 15 bags per household, with photo ID or City utility bill. Citizens must bring their own shovels.

O.P. Johnson Park, 324 Georgia Ave., St. Cloud, FL 34769

City of Apopka: Sandbags are available to the public Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Edwards Field, 11 Forest Avenue. Drivers are asked to enter the site from the east, along North Highland Avenue, and exit south onto East First Street. Residents can make up to 10 bags of sand.

City of Ocoee: Sandbags will be provided to residents only. Sand is available at 301 Maguire Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Bags will be provided. There is a 10 bag, per household limit. Residents are asked to bring their driver’s license or water bill.

City of Orlando: Sandbags are available to the public beginning Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City of Orlando Streets and Stormwater Division, 1010 Woods Avenue. Residents must show proof of residence and will be given 10 bags per address.

City of Winter Park: Sandbags are available at the Public Works Compound, 1409 Howell Branch Road, from Wednesday until Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a limit of 12 bags per resident. Please bring proof of residency – driver’s license or utility bill statement. Residents are asked to enter the compound at the east gate closest to Fire Station 64 and drive straight through to Building 12. The sandbag distribution area will be on your left.

Seminole County:

County Operations at the Sports Complex Overflow Parking (3450 East Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford, FL 32773). StartsWednesday, September 6th from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm. Bring your own shovel. May fill up to 15 bags per household

St Johns Parkway (2808 St. Johns Parkway, Sanford, FL 32771) starting Thursday, September 7th from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm. Bring your own shovel. May fill up to 15 bags per household

Sanlando Park (401 W. Highland St., Altamonte Springs, FL 32714) starting Thursday, September 7th from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm. Bring your own shovel. May fill up to 15 bags per household.

City Operations: Altamonte Springs (Eastmonte Park Overflow Parking Lot at 830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL). TBD by end of business day (Tuesday, September 5th). Bring your own shovel.

Westmonte Park (624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL). TBD by end of business day (Tuesday, September 5th). Bring your own shovel

Casselberry (115 Wilshire Blvd., Fern Park, FL) starting Thursday, September 7th from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm. Bring your own shovel. May fill up to 10 bags per household.

Lake Mary (235 Rinehard Road, Lake Mary, FL) TBD by end of business day (Tuesday, September 5th). Bring your own shovel.

Longwood (Public Works Facility at 907 East State Road 434, Longwood) starting Wednesday, September 6th from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm. Bring your own shovel. May fill up to 10 bags per household

Oviedo (Round Lake Park) starting Wednesday, September 6- from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm. Closure will be determined depending on the availability of sand bags. Round Lake Park will be temporarily changed to one-way traffic for the duration of Sand Bag operations. Traffic will enter Round Lake Park via Stephen Ave. and exit the Park via the Harrison St. access. The Louise St. access off of County Road 419 will be closed at the Park entrance. May fill up to 12 sand bags per resident; until the supply is exhausted. Residents will need to bring their own shovels to ensure availability

Sanford (Public Works Complex at 800 W Fulton St., Sanford, FL) starting Wednesday, September 6th at 7:00 am - Open 24 hours. Bring your own shovel

City of Daytona Beach: Sandbags are available at the Public Works facility, 950 Bellevue Avenue. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.

City of DeLand: Sandbags are available in the parking lot south of Melching Field and along Hubbard Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The station will open again Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. or until supplies last. People will be limited to 5 bags per person. Shovels will be available for use and city workers will be on site to assist residents.

New Smyrna Beach: City residents may pick up sandbags from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the New Smyrna Beach Maintenance Operations Department, 124 Industrial Park Avenue. Sand and bags will be provided, but residents must bring shovels and fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household. Valid identification showing New Smyrna Beach residency is required.

City of Ormond Beach: Residents are able to pick up sand bags on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For Thursday and Friday, September 7 and 8, distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each vehicle may receive a maximum of 10 sand bags. Residents must prove identification. Sandbags can be picked up at the Public Works Department, 501 N. Orchard Street.