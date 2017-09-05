Schools temporarily locked down after home burglary

Several Flagler County schools were locked down while deputies investigated a home burglary Tuesday morning.

Deputies say that the burglary happened on Bunker Knolls Lane in Palm Coast around 8:20 a.m.

Deputies placed Indian Trails Middle School, Belle Terre Elementary School, Palm Coast United Methodist Christian School, and Sunshine Academy on lockdown while they searched for the suspect.

After searching for about an hour, deputies determined the suspect was out of the area, and all the lockdowns were lifted.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect who is described as a black man with short hair, around 6 feet tall, and carrying a gun.

If you know anything about the case, call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.