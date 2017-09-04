Volusia County residents prepping for Irma

- A steady stream of shoppers showed up at Lowe's in Orange City on Monday.

Dozens of people walked out with sheets of plywood to secure windows and doors in their home. Danielle and Jackie Van Nuys got some for their family's three homes.

"We're only doing half a window so we can see something. Otherwise it's really dark," Jackie said.

Especially if there's no power. They learned how dark a home can get with no power from the 2004 hurricanes: Francis, Charlie and Jean. They said it was depressing.

Others filled their carts with gas cans, generators, water and lots of paper towels. Just about everyone saying the horrific images from Hurricane Harvey pushed them to get up and get ready.

