Flagler Beach lifeguards make 2 rescues

- Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguards had a busy Labor Day.

A FOX 35 crew arrived in the "old Florida" beach town around noon to shoot a story related to Hurricane Irma. Within 10 minutes of arriving, an ocean rip current rescue was underway. When that one ended, it took only 10 more minutes for another to start just a little further south.

With Hurricane Irma churning in the Atlantic and her path still uncertain, people in Flagler Beach are watching closely.

Irma strengthened into a Category 4 storm late Monday as it approached the northeast Caribbean. The storm's center was 490 miles east of the Leeward Islands late Monday afternoon. It had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is moving west at 13 mph.

Emergency officials are warning that Irma could dump up to 10 inches of rain, unleash landslides and dangerous flash floods and generate waves of up to 23 feet as the storm draws closer.