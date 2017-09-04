Irma prompts state of emergency order for Florida

- Florida Governor Rick Scott has issued an order declaring a state of emergency in all 67 counties in the state, as a response to Hurricane Irma, which as of Monday afternoon, was a major Category 4 storm.

Scott says he wants to ensure that local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared.

“Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared. I have continued to be briefed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Hurricane Irma and current forecast models have Florida in Irma’s path – potentially impacting millions of Floridians," Governor Scott said.

Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it approaches the northeast Caribbean.

The storm's center is 490 miles (790 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands late Monday afternoon. It has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) and is moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Emergency officials are warning that Irma could dump up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, unleash landslides and dangerous flash floods and generate waves of up to 23 feet (7 meters) as the storm draws closer.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and St. Barts. A hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the British and U.S. Virgin islands and Guadeloupe.

Here are important links to keep handy as you prepare for Irma. Know your evacuation zones, by visiting FloridaDisaster.org. Track the storm and get your FOX 35 Hurricane Guide at OrlandoHurricane.com. You can view and download the Hurricane Guide (PDF) by clicking here.

