Floridians advised to be prepared for hurricane
TAMPA (FOX 13) - As hurricane season continues to impact Texas, Florida residents are eyeing the potential track for Hurricane Irma. Officials are reminding Floridians to prepare for disasters ahead of time.
The Florida Department of Emergency Management suggests residents create disaster supply kits, which can include food, water and other essentials needed for survival.
Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted out to Floridians to begin preparing and to encourage others to do the same.
Families should take time today to make sure you have a disaster plan and fully-stocked Disaster Supply Kit. https://t.co/RPmB3zapP3— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017
The below information is provided by the Florida Department of Emergency Management:
Water - at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3 to 7 days
Food - at least enough for 3 to 7 days
- non-perishable packaged or canned food / juices
- foods for infants or the elderly
- snack foods
- non-electric can opener
- cooking tools / fuel
- paper plates / plastic utensils
Blankets / Pillows, etc.
Clothing - seasonal / rain gear/ sturdy shoes
First Aid Kit / Medicines / Prescription Drugs
Special Items - for babies and the elderly
Toiletries - hygiene items
Moisture wipes
Flashlight / Batteries
Radio - Battery operated and NOAA weather radio
Cash - Banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods.
Keys
Toys, Books and Games
Important documents - in a waterproof container
- insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, etc.
- document all valuables with videotape if possible
Tools - keep a set with you during the storm
Vehicle fuel tanks filled
Pet care items
- proper identification / immunization records
- ample supply of food and water
- a carrier or cage
- medications
- muzzle and leash
