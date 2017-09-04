Floridians advised to be prepared for hurricane

- As hurricane season continues to impact Texas, Florida residents are eyeing the potential track for Hurricane Irma. Officials are reminding Floridians to prepare for disasters ahead of time.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management suggests residents create disaster supply kits, which can include food, water and other essentials needed for survival.

Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted out to Floridians to begin preparing and to encourage others to do the same.

Families should take time today to make sure you have a disaster plan and fully-stocked Disaster Supply Kit. https://t.co/RPmB3zapP3 — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017

The below information is provided by the Florida Department of Emergency Management:

Water - at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3 to 7 days

Food - at least enough for 3 to 7 days

- non-perishable packaged or canned food / juices

- foods for infants or the elderly

- snack foods

- non-electric can opener

- cooking tools / fuel

- paper plates / plastic utensils

Blankets / Pillows, etc.

Clothing - seasonal / rain gear/ sturdy shoes

First Aid Kit / Medicines / Prescription Drugs

Special Items - for babies and the elderly

Toiletries - hygiene items

Moisture wipes

Flashlight / Batteries

Radio - Battery operated and NOAA weather radio

Cash - Banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods.

Keys

Toys, Books and Games

Important documents - in a waterproof container

- insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, etc.

- document all valuables with videotape if possible

Tools - keep a set with you during the storm

Vehicle fuel tanks filled

Pet care items

- proper identification / immunization records

- ample supply of food and water

- a carrier or cage

- medications

- muzzle and leash



