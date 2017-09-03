Amber Alert issued for missing girl from Orange County

- UPDATE: Makayla Fischer was found and is alive. Thank you for your concerns.

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 11-year-old girl from Orange County.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert after 11-year-old Makayla Fischer was reported to have been abducted.

According to FDLE, Makayla was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of Elderton Drive in Apopka. She was last seen wearing a light multi-colored tank top nightgown. She is 5'4", weighs 130 pounds, black hair and black eyes with maroon braids.

FDLE believes she may be have been taken by her grandfather, 50-year-old Darrell Mills. He is described as being 6'1" tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hear and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts.

If anyone has seen either Makayla or Darrell Mills, you are asked to contact law enforcement with the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or dial 911. You can also call the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

Fox 35 has a crew heading to the scene now. We'll bring you more as soon as it develops.