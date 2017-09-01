Kissimmee Police need help identifying suspect

- Kissimmee Police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a possible witness.

On August 25, they say a citizen found a skimming device on the outside ATM at the SunTrust located on N. Main Street in Kissimmee. He was trying to make a deposit into the account set up for Sergeant Howard and Officer Baxter's families at the time.

The man seen in the photo above was in the area of the ATM and may have information about the person who placed the skimmer. The man has sleeve tattoos on both arms.