Bullying in senior communities targeted

- Dubbed the “Stand Up for Seniors Act,” a newly filed House bill would seek to prevent residents of 55-or-older communities from bullying and harassing other residents.

Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, filed the bill (HB 123) for consideration during the 2018 legislative session, which starts in January. Under it, community associations would have to adopt policies that prohibit bullying and harassment.

“The policy shall ensure association members do not subject others to fear or intimidation,” the bill said.

The proposal also would require a process for investigating reports of bullying or harassment, with findings presented to an ombudsman.

People who are determined to have committed bullying or harassment would receive written warnings on the first offense, a requirement to attend anger-management training for a second offense and $100 fines on subsequent offenses.

