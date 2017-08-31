Portion of proceeds from Bucs Care 50/50 raffle to go to Harvey victims

- When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium tonight at 7:30 p.m. on FOX 35, the team will be focusing on more than just a victory. The game will also be about helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Bucs Care Foundation will donate its portion of the proceeds from the game’s Bucs Care 50/50 Raffle to the American Red Cross to support those impacted by Harvey.



Fans not in attendance at tonight’s game are also encouraged to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief by texting HARVEY to 90999. For more information on how the Buccaneers and NFL are supporting the American Red Cross, visit http://redcross.org/nfl.

The Bucs go into their final preseason game 1-2, but that doesn't discourage the fans. A young, talented Tampa team looks primed to end a long playoff drought.