Deputies donate shoes to local senior

- The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says that their deputies were out in West Altamonte when they discovered a local senior who was in need of shoes.

The older man, named Joe, lives in a living facility in Altamonte Springs and reportedly rides his bicycle to a nearby convenience store every morning.

Deputies say that they often chat with Joe outside the store as he sits and enjoys his coffee and newspaper.

Last week, they said that Joe mentioned that his shoes were hanging by a thread and in dire need of a repair.

So, this morning, deputies reportedly dropped by the assisted living facility and surprised Joe with a brand new pair of shoes. Joe immediately put the shoes on and began dancing around the common area, where he was playing cards.

They also said they bought Joe a new deck of playing cards and football jersey on is favorite team -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.