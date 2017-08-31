Oviedo police K-9 receives bulletproof vest

Posted: Aug 31 2017 07:46AM EDT

Updated: Aug 31 2017 07:46AM EDT

OVIEDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Oviedo Police Department confirmed that K-9 Kass officially got his bullet proof vest.

Kass received the vest on Wednesday

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

 

