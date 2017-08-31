Oviedo police K-9 receives bulletproof vest
OVIEDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Oviedo Police Department confirmed that K-9 Kass officially got his bullet proof vest.
Kass received the vest on Wednesday
