Police: Father passed out with toddler in car

- Melbourne Police say they found a dad passed out behind the wheel of his car – alcoholic drink in hand – with a young child in the back seat.

Travis Taffer, 32, is now charged with a DUI, DUI with a minor in the vehicle, driving while license is suspended with knowledge, and a violation of open container laws.



MPD says they received a few calls on Tuesday afternoon about a man asleep behind the wheel. Officers say when they arrived at the intersection of Hibiscus Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1, they found Taffer asleep with the car in drive, a foot on the break, and a drink in one hand. Police say one officer reached into the car, put it into park and woke Taffer.

Officers say Taffer failed a field sobriety test. They also noted that Taffer was on his way to pick up a 7-year-old child from school.

Taffer denied all charges and allegations when FOX 35 questioned him about the incident, minutes after he bonded out of the Brervard County Jail.

