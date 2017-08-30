Men arrested following Riverview armed robbery

- After a Riverview store clerk narrowly missing being shot, two arrests have been made in the armed robbery incident.

Hillsborough County deputies announced the arrests of 19-year-old Jarren White and 18-year-old Adrian Alexis Bazaldua-Gonzalez. Detectives said they received numerous Crime Stoppers tips that helped identify both who, they said, were involved in the crime at Speedy Select Store at 7712 Riverview Drive.

RELATED: Men shoot at Riverview clerk during robbery

The armed robbery occurred on Sunday night. During the ordeal, the clerk calmly held his hands high, while one man pointed a gun at him and the other began taking cash and cigarettes. Surveillance video captured the crime, including when one of the suspects turned his head, blindly pulled the gun trigger and fired toward the clerk.

The shot missed the clerk by about five inches.

Both suspects were charged with armed robbery, while White faces an additional charge of attempted murder. On Wednesday morning, both had their first appearances. White's bond totaled to $200,000 and Gonzalez faced a bond of $210,500.