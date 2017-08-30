Possible sinkhole emerging under Deltona home

- The Volusia County Fire Rescue responded to a potential sinkhole near Deltona.

Reportedly, the Volusia County Fire Rescue responded to the report of a potential sinkhole at 5:26 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they encountered four adults and two dogs who had evacuated the home.

The evacuees advised that they awoke to the noise and noticed the center of the home cracking and sinking.

County officials have inspected the home. They say it appears to be a drainage issue from the pool deck. They believe that water went into a wall of the house and underneath the foundation. The foundation subsided several inches. Therefore, the initial observation is that this is not a sinkhole.

The home, however, is reportedly uninhabitable.

Officials told the family to call their insurance company to get a structural review.

The Red Cross was said to have been notified to provide assistance to the evacuees.

There were no reported injuries.