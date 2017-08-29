Olszewski primary win certified District 44 race

- The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission on Tuesday certified the Aug. 15 primary-election win of Winter Garden Republican Robert Olszewski in state House District 44.

The formal certification of the GOP primary results readies Olszewski for the Oct. 10 special general election to replace former Rep. Eric Eisnaugle, an Orlando Republican who left the House this spring after being appointed as an appeals-court judge.

Orlando Democrat Paul Chandler announced last week he was withdrawing from the race amid a lawsuit questioning his residency. A withdrawal would allow the Democratic Party to name another candidate, but Chandler had not pulled out of the race as of Tuesday, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.

Olszewski defeated three other Republicans in the primary.