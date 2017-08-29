DeLaura Middle School student death still a mystery

- The Brevard County Medical Examiner is awaiting the results of lab tests to determine how a seemingly healthy seventh grader suddenly collapsed and later died during school on Monday.

According to a Brevard Public Schools spokesperson, Zachery Sealey was in between classes at DeLaura Middle School in Satellite Beach around one o'clock Monday, when he suddenly collapsed to the ground. The spokesperson said the school principal and a teacher rushed to administer CPR on the teenager until an ambulance arrived, but Sealy never regained consciousness and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“There wasn’t any indication that the student was sick beforehand," said Matt Reed, assistant superintendent at Brevard Public Schools. "There wasn’t an altercation of any kind. He just went down, and went down pretty quickly and pretty hard.”

Since Sealey's death, many at DeLaura have been grief stricken. Inside the school, notes and flowers from students and teachers have transformed a school wall near where he collapsed into a makeshift memorial. Psychologists and grief counselors were brought into the school on Tuesday to help students and staff cope with the loss of their classmate.

"It still hasn't sunk in that he's gone," said John Wallace, President of the South Beach Youth Football league that Sealey played in. He said the middle schooler played baseball, football, and trained in Taekwondo.

"When you have someone as full of life as that, and then for him to be gone, it's just tough to wrap your head around."

The Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy, but has not determined an official cause of death. The results of toxicology and histology tests may take between eight and 12 weeks to be completed.