Orlando church rushing to help Houston, pay back aid from Pulse shooting

- Leaders at First Baptist Church Orlando said a bond formed during the city’s darkest hour is giving them a jump helping the people of Houston.

"Another community loved ours and in a time of need that's what we seek and desire to do,” said Communications Pastor Matthew Robinson.

During the Pulse shooting last summer Robinson said relief teams from the Baptist community across the country got in contact with them and came to help, but one that immediately stood out this week was the one that’s currently dealing with their darkest hour.

"First Baptist Houston,” said Robinson.

So First Baptist Orlando has been in contact with that sister church all week to see how they can help. So far the church has already started sending money directly to them to help the hurricane effected community however it needs.

Robinson said the church has also started evaluating and planning for their ground response. Right now, with the storm continuing to tear through the area, relief crews can’t get into the area to help out, but First Baptist plans to mobilize the minute that changes.

Robinson said at that point it’s a matter of how long they’ll be there. The First Baptist Orlando team fully expects to be coming and going from the Houston area for months, likely years to come as the city undergoes a complicated recovery.

However just like Houston helped Orlando, Robinson said Orlando will stand by Houston for as long as they need us.

"You don't realize in times like that when you're going to be able to pay it back or pay it forward,” he said.