U.S. 92 detours to accommodate bridge deck pour at I-95 interchange

- The Florida Department of Transportation will detour traffic in both directions on U.S. 92 in Daytona Beach to accommodate a bridge deck pour at the Interstate 95 (I-95) and U.S. 92 Interchange.

This deck pour will be 10 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 29, to 6 a.m. tomorrow morning, Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Detours will be well marked. Travelers are advised to slow down, and follow the detour signs through construction zones. Posted detours are as follows:

Eastbound on U.S. 92 detoured to Tomoka Farms Road, go south to Bellevue Avenue, then east to Williamson Boulevard, and north to access U.S. 92 eastbound.

Westbound on U.S. 92 detoured to Williamson Boulevard, go south to Bellevue Avenue, then west to Tomoka Farms Road, and north to access U.S. 92 westbound.

The I-95 northbound ramps (Exit 260) will remain open. Westbound traffic getting off the interstate onto U.S. 92 will be unaffected Eastbound traffic will have to follow the posted detour.

The I-95 southbound off ramp for eastbound traffic (exit 261A) will be closed. Motorists will be detoured south to State Road 400 (Beville Road), and take Williamson Boulevard north to U.S. 92.

The I-95 southbound off ramp for westbound traffic (exit 261B) will remain open. In the event of weather the deck pour it will be rescheduled for overnight Wednesday, Aug. 30.

For more information visit www.cflroads.com.