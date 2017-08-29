Husband named person of interest in wife's death

- Ormond Beach Police are calling Debra Place's husband a person of interest in her death.

She was found dead in her home Saturday at the Ridgecrest Mobile Home Park. Police have since arrested Donald Place in New York on an unrelated outstanding grand larceny warrant.

Investigators think Place's body was inside her home for days. Police were sent to the home for a well-being check after getting a call from her daughter, who had just received a disturbing letter, according to authorities. Police believe that letter came from Donald.

"He said that her mother had passed away and that he would be soon, he would be dead soon," explained Sergeant Keith Walker with the Ormond Beach Police Department.

There was an all-out search for both of them. In a matter of minutes, police found Debra dead, lying on the living room floor. A few hours later they tracked Donald down in New York.

Police are still waiting on medical examiner’s determination of the cause of death.