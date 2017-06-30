Son honors slain father with motorcycle ride

- Shining light on a life lost in a senseless act of violence, a son hopes to honor his father.

Kevin Lawson was one of five people killed in the Orlando workplace shooting at Fiamma Incorporated, earlier this month. He was a combat veteran.

"I don't want him to be remembered as a victim of a horrible crime. I want him to be remembered as this great man who serve this country and was just a phenomenal father," says David Doty of his father.

Lawson will be honored with a motorcycle ride in his memory. Doty will be riding his father's bike -- Lawson got the bike months before the shooting. Doty says the newly-purchased Harley Davidson Street Glide was the bike of his father's dreams.

"He finally was able to get the motorcycle that he wanted. I feel very happy that I'm able to ride his bike in honor of him," Doty tells FOX 35.

Anyone can join Saturday's bike-ride, starting at the VFW in Longwood and ending in Daytona Beach with the spreading of Kevin's ashes. The event begins at 10 a.m., Saturday July 1.