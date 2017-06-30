Ride-share services Uber and Lyft can service OIA

- Passengers will now officially be able to use Uber and Lyft at Orlando International Airport.

Legislation passed earlier this year goes into effect on July 1. Now, ride-share services can pick-up people at the airport. Look for the TNC pick-up area on the second level at OIA. TNC stands for Transportation Network Companies. You can also grab a cab on the same level.

A fee of $5.80 will be added to every ride-share user getting picked up at the airport. Uber officials explain the fee is to manage the operating costs of the airport.

"Uber is going to be a major player in terms of operating at the airport, and so these costs essentially go to help them recover some of those expenses," says General Manager for Uber in Florida, Kasra Moshkani.

Moshkani says Uber is working with the airport to lower the cost.

"We want to be good partners to the airport, but we let them know that this is a big concern for us, and we look forward to continue those conversations with them."

Despite the fee, a passenger tells us, it'll still be cheap and convenient.

"The rates are really low. Much lower than the other companies and it's really fast. You don't have to wait a lot."

The almost $6 charge is the highest ride-share airport fee in the nation.