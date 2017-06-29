Port Orange police officer nearly run over

- The Port Orange Police Chief says one of his officers is doing ok after being sideswiped on Thursday.

What started out as a routine traffic stop in Port Orange turned into a wild and dangerous ride. Officers say the driver, 24-year-old Daniel Lilly, locked his doors, rolled up the windows and took off, hitting the officer who made the stop.

Officers say their colleague was in front of the car, but he moved out of the way as Lilly sped off. They say he struck the officer's leg.

"They're just out here trying to do their jobs. People don't have time for anything anymore," says Port Orange resident Mike James.

Investigators say officers pursued Lilly. He crashed into a car in Daytona Beach and was arrested shortly after that.

According to jail records, Lilly has a half-dozen prior arrests ranging from fleeing and obstructing an officer without violence, to grand theft and burglary. Meanwhile, the chief says that officer got away with only minor injuries, and the driver who was in Daytona Beach has neck and back pain.