New Smyrna Beach man arrested and accused of impersonating a police officer

- New Smyrna Beach Police say they arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer.

Witness say Robert Stanley had a fake badge and flashing red and blue lights on his Chevy Tahoe on Tuesday night. Police say Stanley was swerving through traffic in a dangerous way.

Another motorist followed Stanley and called police.

Stanley was arrested on charges of impersonating a police officer. When police question Stanley they say he told them he was in a hurry to get home. One of the motorist says Stanley pulled out a fake badge at one point and said he was an officer.