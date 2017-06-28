New Smyrna Beach man arrested and accused of impersonating a police officer
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - New Smyrna Beach Police say they arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer.
Witness say Robert Stanley had a fake badge and flashing red and blue lights on his Chevy Tahoe on Tuesday night. Police say Stanley was swerving through traffic in a dangerous way.
Another motorist followed Stanley and called police.
Stanley was arrested on charges of impersonating a police officer. When police question Stanley they say he told them he was in a hurry to get home. One of the motorist says Stanley pulled out a fake badge at one point and said he was an officer.