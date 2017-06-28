Tree crashes onto Leesburg home

A pile of debris is left behind and a tarp now covers the back of a Leesburg mobile home after a tree plunged right through the roof nearly hitting a 68-year-old woman.

“I thought for sure I was dead I thought this was the end,” said Lois Pickett.

An afternoon storm blew through Pickett’s Leesburg neighborhood, the Corley Island Mobile Home Park.

She’s was taking a nap and woke up to the ceiling caves in – crashing onto her bed.

“The next thing I know something was on top of me and when I opened yours eyes it was tree bark in my face,” Pickett said.

A tree crushed the back of her mobile home with branches shooting right into her bedroom -- she suffered a black eye, strained neck and a hematoma, but she says if it weren’t for her air mattress on top of her bed, she may not be alive today.

“Had I not had that extra give under my head because my head was the highest point it took the most of it, I know my brains would have been smashed on a regular pillow,” Pickett said.

The 68-year-old mother is now staying with friends because her home is in shambles, the city says right now it’s not even safe to go in. She hopes once an electrician clears it – she can live in the front part of the home, until the back is repaired, right now she’s just thankful to be alive

“I hope it’s all going to work out, God could have taken me very easily and he didn’t so I have to be grateful for that,” she said.

Pickett says the Corley Island community where she lives is rallying around her to help, a disaster fund for Pickett has been set up at Wells Fargo.