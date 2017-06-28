Carnival cruise official emphasizes commitment to safety after child drowns

- An official from Carnival Cruise Line spoke to Fox 35 about the incident in 2013 where six-year-old Quentyn Hunter drowned in the mid-ship pool on the Carnival Victory.

Quentyn was at the pool with other family members when he drowned. "This was a tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and all those affected by his death," says Carnival's Vice President of Corporate Communication, Jennifer de la Cruz.

She goes on to confirm that the maximum depth of the pool is 4 feet, 6 inches and posted signage clearly indicates that parental supervision is required for children under 13. There was a parent present at the time of the accident. An emergency call to the shipboard medical team was made at 4:49 p.m. and medical personnel arrived within five minutes.

Carnival Cruise Line states that they committed to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all of our guests in all aspects of their cruise experience. This includes pool safety, which we have always taken very seriously.



However, they believe it is important to know that vigilance and awareness, especially by parents of young children, is clearly proven to be the best means for ensuring safety when using water facilities such as pools and waterparks. Carnival will still continue to train their employees on water safety, CPR, and first aid as well as being prepared to initiate proactive intervention. This is not a substitute for parental supervision, but rather an adjunct.



Jennifer de la Cruz also mentioned that Carnival has "recently established two dedicated water safety management roles in our fleet – one shoreside position and one traveling position – to maintain a close audit on our continuing operations."



All Carnival ships provide complimentary life vests for use. Upgraded safety nets, which are used when pools are closed, along with pool safety language in safety briefings and information cards on pool safety provided to parents of younger children.



Carnival Cruise Lines extends their heartfelt condolences to the Hunter family.