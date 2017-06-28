41 guns stopped from entering Orlando International Airport this year so far

- The Orlando International Airport has stopped 41 guns from passing security checkpoints so far this year.

"With 41 guns stopped year-to-date, the number of passengers bringing guns to the checkpoints at Orlando International is on track to beat last year’s total of 86,” said the TSA’s Federal Security Director Jerry Henderson. “And that is the kind of record we don’t want our citizens to beat.”

Henderson wants to reminds passenger to check their carry-ons before leaving for the airport. Guns may be transported in checked baggage in a hard-sided locked case, unloaded, and declared to the airline at check-in.

Anyone bringing a firearm to a federal checkpoint faces a civil penalty from the Transportation Security Administration of up to $12,000, whether or not they face criminal charges from our law enforcement partners.