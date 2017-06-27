FWC releases money for bear-proof trash cans

The environmental group "Speak up Wekiva: has filed an emergency motion to put Florida's bear hunt on hold. Gov. Rick Scott has said he will not stop the hunt, set to begin in October.

The environmental group "Speak up Wekiva: has filed an emergency motion to put Florida's bear hunt on hold. Gov. Rick Scott has said he will not stop the hunt, set to begin in October.

The environmental group "Speak up Wekiva: has filed an emergency motion to put Florida's bear hunt on hold. Gov. Rick Scott has said he will not stop the hunt, set to begin in October.

The environmental group "Speak up Wekiva: has filed an emergency motion to put Florida's bear hunt on hold. Gov. Rick Scott has said he will not stop the hunt, set to begin in October.

- More than $800,000 dollars has been awarded to various heavily bear-populated counties this year to help residents afford a more bear-resistant trash can.

The money being allocated from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was raised through licenses issued for a 2015 bear hunt and from proceeds of the "Conserve Wildlife" license plate. Three Central Florida counties --- Seminole, Lake and Orange --- each received $200,000, while nine other counties split the remainder of the funds.

The nine counties include: Collier, Franklin, Gulf, Leon, Marion, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Volusia and Wakulla. Commission biologist Sarah Barrett said there is significant public interest in using bear-resistant trash cans.

"If you look at the calls that we receive from the public, a vast majority of those concern bears getting into garbage. If we can solve the garbage issue, we solve a lot of the human-bear conflicts that folks in Florida are experiencing," Barrett said.

The commission killed 36 nuisance bears last year, and the agency took more than 5,000 bear-related phone calls. Roughly 4,000 black bears are estimated to live in Florida, from the forests of Southwest Florida through the Panhandle.