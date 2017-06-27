Deputies search for woman, 2 teens after ice cream meltdown at restaurant

- On Monday night, deputies say a woman and two teenage girls went through the drive thru at the McDonald's on International Speedway Boulevard and Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona Beach and wanted to order some ice cream.



When a worker told them the machine was down, the trio went inside to talk to a manager. That's when they saw another customer had ice cream.

Witnesses say the woman and girls got violent. They say the three ran around the counter and punched and pulled the hair of a 17-year-old worker. Other customers jumped in to help.

The suspects took off in a red car. Deputies are looking for the woman and two teenagers who will likely face battery charges.