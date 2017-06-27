Missing child alert: 7-year-old Donovan Carruthers

Posted: Jun 27 2017 11:43AM EDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 11:44AM EDT

Missing child alert: 7-year-old Donovan - 7-year-old Donovan Carruthers is missing from Davenport, Florida. 

Donovan is a 4 foot, white male with black hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Verbena Street in Davenport.

He is allegedly accompanied by 41-year-old Joseff Rhodes.  

Rhodes is described as a 5’6”, black male. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Donovan please contact the Haines City Police Department at 1-863-421-3636.

