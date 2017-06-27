Missing child alert: 7-year-old Donovan Carruthers
Missing child alert: 7-year-old Donovan - 7-year-old Donovan Carruthers is missing from Davenport, Florida.
Donovan is a 4 foot, white male with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Verbena Street in Davenport.
He is allegedly accompanied by 41-year-old Joseff Rhodes.
Rhodes is described as a 5’6”, black male.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Donovan please contact the Haines City Police Department at 1-863-421-3636.