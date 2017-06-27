Missing child alert: 7-year-old Donovan Carruthers

- 7-year-old Donovan Carruthers is missing from Davenport, Florida.

Donovan is a 4 foot, white male with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Verbena Street in Davenport.

He is allegedly accompanied by 41-year-old Joseff Rhodes.

Rhodes is described as a 5’6”, black male.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Donovan please contact the Haines City Police Department at 1-863-421-3636.