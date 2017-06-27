Sunrail train smashes into vehicle

- Orlando Police told Fox 35 that a SunRail train hit a car on the tracks this morning just before 9 a.m.

The incident occurred along N. Orange Ave at US 17-92 in Downtown Orlando.

Police said the driver was on her way to work and stopped on the tracks. The train slammed into the rear of the Nissan she was driving.

Police said the driver was not hurt, nor was anyone on the commuter train hurt.

SunRail tweeted Train P310 was delayed by 25 minutes because of police activity.

The car's driver told me "I thought I cleared the tracks. It's bumper-to-bumper traffic around here in the morning."

Though shaken, she told me she's glad she isn't hurt.