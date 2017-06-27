Eight new solar trees planned for Central Florida

- Eight solar projects could be coming to Central Florida by the end of this year as part of Florida Power & Light's SolarNow program.

In Seminole County, Sanford City Commissioners approved the installation of three solar trees at Fort Mellon Park.

Later this week in Brevard County, Canaveral Port District Commissioners will review plans for five solar trees, two at Jetty Park, and three at Exploration Tower.

Colored bright blue, the solar trees will be installed, operated and maintained by FPL at no cost to community partners.

Designed to raise awareness about solar energy, FPL SolarNow allows residents to support solar energy projects in their community through a contribution on their monthly bill. Currently, more than 200 Seminole County customers and more than 1,000 Brevard County customers have signed up for FPL SolarNow.