Man accused of killing man at assisted living facility

- A Florida man who authorities say fatally stabbed a man at an assisted living facility has been arrested.

The Dothan Eagle reports 34-year-old Christopher Brett Kelley was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the death of 53-year-old Wendell Holmes.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the owner of the Tropical Paradise Assisted Living Facility contacted deputies and told them one of the facility's clients had attacked another client. When deputies arrived at the facility, they were approached by Kelley, who had blood on his hands and clothes. Kelley told deputies he killed Holmes and the victim allegedly stole money from him.

Holmes was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if Kelley has a lawyer.