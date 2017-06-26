Man shot in drive-by shooting

- According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, a man was shot during a drive-by shooting in Merritt Island over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a 911 call, where upon arrival, they gave medical treatment to the victim's non-life threatening injuries. The victim was then transported to a local hospital.

The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene in a maroon Nissan SUV. He was then caught in possession of a .380 handgun after police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description obtained from the crime scene.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Joshua Joseph Rodriguez. He is currently being held with no bond at Brevard County Jail. Rodriguez was charged with Attempted Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Discharging a Firearm from a Motor Vehicle.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call 321-454-6640 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.