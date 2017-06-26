Palm Bay Police see results from Summer Enforcement Strategy
PALM BAY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Palm Bay Police have already been seeing results from their Summer Enforcement Strategy.
One of the number one initiatives of this enforcement strategy was to increase patrols in the city's local parks.
On Thursday, investigators executed "Operation Safe Parks" at the AIS Trail Park located 2804 Hickory Avenue NE, yielding three arrests for Lewd and Lascivious Behavior.
"This type of behavior in our parks in unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Interim Police Chief James Rogers said. Chief Rogers went on to say this is only one of several initiatives that the department has deployed this summer.