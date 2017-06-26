Marion County Deputies: Man steals TV, then pawns it

- Marion County Deputies say a man stole a television out of someone's living room, and then sold it.

Authorities responded to a home in the 800 block of Northeast 31st Street for a theft call.

The victim told them David Johnson was in her living room watching television, and the victim had left the room for a couple of hours. When she returned, Johnson was reportedly gone and so was her 60-inch flat screen TV.

Deputies say he later returned to the home and told her he sold the TV for $100. The set was later found and returned to the victim.